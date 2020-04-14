Oracle Therapeutic Learning System Records Effectiveness of COVID-19 Drugs

For the last several weeks, Oracle has been actively engaged in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. And the primary goal has been to develop and deploy a series of cloud applications that will gather the data necessary to enable health professionals to answer one critical question:

What drugs are effective in treating or preventing the COVID-19 virus?

Clinical Trials System

The first systems implemented by Oracle, in pursuit of this goal were clinical trials. Oracle has long been one of the world’s leading suppliers of clinical trial systems. Over the years, many drugs including the remarkable cancer drug Keytruda have been approved by regulators worldwide after Oracle Clinical Trial Systems collected the data that proved the drug was both safe and effective.

As of today, the Oracle Cloud is running clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness of dozens of different COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. These trials span many countries and hundreds of institutional sites. Our newest cloud system named Clinical One enables institutions to start-up a clinical trial in as little as two weeks…much quicker than ever before.

Therapeutic Learning System

In addition to gathering data from COVID-19 clinical trials, Oracle has built and donated to the US government a COVID-19 Therapeutic Learning System that allows physicians and patients to record the effectiveness of promising COVID-19 drug therapies.

These drugs, like Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, and Kaletra, have been safely used to treat other diseases but are not yet definitively proven to be effective against COVID-19. Physicians are now routinely prescribing these drugs to treat COVID-19 patients. The Oracle Therapeutic Learning System lets the physician record the patient’s daily progress. By collecting this real-world patient data throughout the United States now, and throughout the world soon thereafter, we will quickly discover which of the new drugs are most effective against COVID-19, their optimal dosages, and how early in the disease progression the drugs need to be administered. In this way, each patient will participate in the fight against this deadly virus.

The Therapeutic Learning System was the result of a unique and important collaboration with the National Institute of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Doctors and patients started enrolling in the Therapeutic Learning System yesterday. The system is currently available to every physician in the United States at covid19.oracle.com .

