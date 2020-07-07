Oracle Recognized as Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites

Oracle has been named a Leader in Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises” analysis. This is the fourth consecutive year that Gartner has named the company a Leader.

“We are once again delighted with Gartner’s recognition of Oracle’s Leader position in the cloud ERP market.” said Rondy Ng, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle.

According to the report, “Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how core financial management systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute this vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies.”

“We believe our continued leadership highlights our success in addressing the complex and evolving needs of the world’s leading organizations. Importantly, we further believe the breadth, depth, and continuous innovations of our solutions are a must-have for CFO’s navigating today’s fluid corporate finance environment,” added Ng.

The report says: They have a strong presence in the market and are growing their revenue and market share. In this market, leaders show a consistent ability to secure deals with enterprises of different sizes and have a good depth of functionality across all areas of core financial management. They have multiple proofs of successful deployments by customers, both in their home region and elsewhere. Their offerings are often used by system integrator partners to support financial transformation initiatives.

More than 7,100 organizations across 23 industries and in over 125 countries have adopted Oracle to help drive their finance transformation. Customers are rapidly taking advantage of on-going quarterly innovation updates in machine learning/AI, digital assistants, and world-class analytics to help their finance teams improve decision-making, accelerate processes, and drive efficiencies to deliver the real-time insights needed for competitive advantage.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) features a full range of business capabilities such as procurement, Project Management, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Risk Management & Compliance. With native integration to the broader suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, including supply chain and manufacturing, human resources, and sales, service, and marketing. Oracle provides a solution to help customers enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve controls.

Image credit: pixabay.com