Oracle Ramps Up Free Online Learning & Certifications for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure & Autonomous Database

Guided learning’s are getting very popular amongst students, working professionals and people who are unable to travel long distance and join any regular courses provided by universities and colleges. This is more important in today’s era as most of us are working from home and students are unable to attend classes. These courses allow to study from anywhere, powered with daily online training modules while reducing cost.

Guided learning is useful tool to empower workforce to enhance their skill set, which in turn maximizes productivity, to remain updated to current technological advancement and reducing cost in the long run. With this objective in mind Oracle is offering free access to online learning content and certifications for a broad array of users for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database. This program started on March 30, 2020, and will be available until May 15, 2020.

How Guided Learning works?

Oracle Guided Learning is a digital adoption solution that delivers in-application guidance and learning content to help employees:

Understand business processes

Recognize and follow changes to those processes

Review policy guidelines

Accurately complete transactions in compliance with business requirements

Guided learning in the flow of work is provided through get in-application, role-based, contextual guidance which maximizes productivity in the cloud. With this the user, including developers, technical professionals, architects, students and professors, will have quick and easy access to more than 50 hours of online training and 6 certification exams.

Oracle University will provide users with free access to an extensive library of materials for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database, as well as content related to topics such as data science, machine learning, and multi-cloud environments such as integration with Microsoft Azure.

“As our customers adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Oracle is stepping up its efforts to help build critical technical cloud skills they need to ramp up innovation. We believe that certifications help professionals develop in-demand skills, shorten turnaround times for customer projects, enhance their expertise and advance their careers, while improving their overall job performance” says Raghu Vishwanathan, VP, Cloud Education – Products, Delivery & Renewal Sales, Oracle.

Start learning and get certified in three easy steps by Oracle

Step 1: Get a free Oracle Single-Sign-On (SSO) account. If you have an SSO, skip to Step 2

Click on Hello. Log In. (See far right corner of the page).

Select “Create an account” and fill in the required fields.

Verify account via email.

Step 2: Access learning paths through the links below:

Oracle Autonomous Database Specialist

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Foundations Associate

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cloud Operations Associate

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Developer Associate

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Associate

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional

Step 3: Register and take your free certification exam. If you have a PearsonVue account, log in.

If not, choose “Create a web account” on the right side of the page and follow instructions.

This initiative builds on a recent Oracle announcement of free training resources for cloud developers. Oracle Product and Guided Learning Development Teams work together to deliver the only fully integrated experience that seamlessly blends with every facet of Oracle Cloud applications.

For working employees get step-by-step instructions show how to complete business processes, allowing your employees to learn while working.

This includes get installation and adoption support from guided learning the very day Oracle Cloud applications are acquired, including: