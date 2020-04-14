Oracle Offers Free HR Tool to Help Customers Keep Employees Safe During COVID-19

As we continue to face increasing concerns about COVID-19, many organizations and HR professionals are facing new and unprecedented challenges.

In an effort to help, Oracle is providing free access to their Workforce Health and Safety solution to current Oracle Human Capital Management Cloud customers until the pandemic is over.

This module will help Oracle customers manage key workplace health and safety issues and answer critical response questions, including:

Who in my organization has been exposed to the virus?

Have the communal areas of the buildings been appropriately cleaned?

Do we have adequate supplies for cleaning and for protecting staff?

How do I reach staff to let them know an incident has occurred?

Do I need to notify local public health authorities? What data should I share?

How can I be sure we have followed up on an incident, and implemented corrective action?

Employees can access this information wherever and however they need—from mobile to desktop devices—and we think of this module as an “incident response button”. It provides HR professionals and managers with a number of ways to help take the necessary actions to help keep employees safe.

For Oracle Workforce Health and Safety module helps automate reporting of workplace incidents both now and in the future, as we adapt to heightened health and safety concerns. For example, consider the task of reporting when a conference room hasn’t been cleaned overnight. Under ordinary circumstances, such an incident might not be a top priority, but under the current circumstances, it’s critically important for it to be reported and for action to be taken immediately.

Once an employee or HR manager reports an incident, the system immediately routes the incident to whoever is assigned to remediate it and act. It also sends an email confirmation to the employee who reported the incident, noting the report has been received and is being acted upon.

In addition to providing an easy, effective, and confidential process for handling health and safety matters, the Workforce Health and Safety module also gives reassurance that reports are being appropriately acted upon.

This offering from Oracle in time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company want to do everything possible to help and also that we can continue to count on us to support your changing business needs.

(Image Courtesy: www.smejoinup.com)