Oracle Announced availability of Oracle Cloud VMware Solutions Globally

Oracle announced availability of Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, a dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment that enables enterprises to easily move their production VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution provides customers with the identical experience in the cloud as in on-premises data centers, and seamlessly integrates with Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is available now in all public regions and in customer Dedicated Region cloud instances.

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution Highlights:

Ease of migration – Move VMware-based applications to Oracle Cloud without having to modify them. Avoid effort spent porting applications, refactoring code or resolving configuration differences

• Delivered in your tenancy – Customers control access and management services completely

• Unified commercial terms – One contract for all services and can be used to meet existing universal commercial commitments

• Unified support – Oracle provides one stop support for the entire tenancy, including VMware service support

• No retraining required – Leverage existing software, skillsets and tools organizations are already using on-premises, including vSphere, vCenter, vSAN, and NSX

• Extend VMware environments to the cloud – Configure a cloud environment to match on-premises and keep them in-sync. Oracle supports vSphere versions 6.5 and 6.7

• Use VMware validated solutions– Instant support for thousands of VMware-Ready applications, including popular third-party management tools

• Disaster recovery where needed – Replicate or back-up into any commercial or government Oracle Cloud Region across the globe

• Total control – Full administrative control over the VMware environment in the customer tenancy, such as version control of vSphere, access to host operating systems and all other on-premises administrative rights

• Powerful hardware – Compute instances provide customers with 156 cores in three nodes to start, scaling to 64 nodes per cluster across multiple clusters, delivering the enterprise scale needed for VMware solutions in the cloud

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is VMware Cloud Verified, giving customers confidence they are using the complete set of VMware capabilities, with consistency, performance and interoperability for their VMware workloads.

“We are excited to offer our shared customers access to an Oracle-built, VMware-validated cloud solution that replicates the on-premises experience that people know and love, but is now available in a global hyperscale public cloud,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Services Business Unit, VMware said “Through consistent VMware infrastructure and operations, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution enables our mutual customers to migrate and modernize enterprise applications, and seamlessly move workloads between on-premises environments and Oracle Cloud, all with access to Oracle’s full portfolio of cloud services.”

Availability: The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is sold by Oracle and its partners. Oracle customers consume the new solution using their existing Universal Credits resulting in a single unified bill. Customers can use VMware vCenter to manage both their on-premises clusters and Oracle Cloud-based SDDCs through a single pane of glass. Customers deploy this new solution in the same global cloud regions and within the same virtual cloud networks used to deploy any Oracle Cloud service.

(Image Courtesy: www.analyticsinsight.net)