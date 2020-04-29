Online Learning: how to acquire new skills during lockdown

During the pandemic outbreak, the majority of us are staying at home, where we’re working, learning, and/or teaching remotely. With people globally staying home, millions of them are signing up for free courses offered by the top universities.

Needless to say, self-isolation is boring. It is hounding in so many ways. It sometimes gives a feeling as if the virus has put the world on a pause. However, on the other hand, a lot of people are using this opportunity to acquire new or build up existing skill sets by taking the online courses.

Evidently, there is an upsurge in enrolments on the learning platforms such as Coursera, Edx, FutureLearn, and Udemy. A significant number of people are increasingly enrolling in social science, personal development, arts and humanities, and information technology. Coursera, for instance, saw 500,000 new enrolments in a course Science of Well Being over a single weekend.

Coursera offers courses, specializations, professional certificates, and full online degrees from top universities. Most of the courses are free of charge if you just audit them but you can’t get access to some graded assignments and won’t receive a course completion certificate. And, in response to the coronavirus, Coursera is taking a new initiative to assist countries, states, and cities reskill their unemployed workers to re-enter the workforce.