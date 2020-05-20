Nutanix Simplifies Advanced Business Continuity with Automation

Nutanix has announced several new capabilities in its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software and AHV hypervisor to protect business-critical applications and maintain continuous business operations in the face of a unanticipated disruption or disaster.

The new capabilities include advanced automation for recovering applications and data, support for seamless multi-site disaster recovery (DR), synchronous replication for workloads running on AHV, and a near-zero data loss with “near sync” replication for recovery point objective (RPO) times of approximately 20 seconds.

At a time when business survivability and continuity are more important than ever, ensuring strong recovery policies and procedures is no longer a “nice to have”. Yet, organisations looking to implement strong DR plans for critical applications, such as those supporting emergency services, have little choice but to deploy complex, often disparate technologies that demand specialized, on-going administration.

The new capabilities in Nutanix HCI and AHV help enable customers to confidently deliver mission-critical applications with significantly less complexity and lower management overhead.

“Maintaining continuous business operations is a high priority for all types of companies and organizations,” said Greg Smith, VP of Product Marketing at Nutanix. “However, most businesses rely on custom, handcrafted DR implementations to guard against system-wide IT failures”.

New capabilities to simplify and automate DR efforts include:

Multi-Site Disaster Recovery: Nutanix now supports multi-site DR designs, helping enterprises quickly recover from the simultaneous failure of two or more data centres, while keeping applications and data available to users. Particularly valuable in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, and emergency services where organizations require uninterrupted service, Nutanix DR leverages advanced automation technology to eliminate the complexity of DR installation and on-going orchestration. Application teams can quickly recover from unplanned outages or data corruption and set configurations to adhere with many stringent compliance requirements.

“Our business users expect a zero recovery point objective, which guarantees no data loss when a failover occurs following a datacentre outage,” said Delfim Da Costa, System and Infrastructure Manager at Infomil, an IT spin-off of a large European retailer and a Nutanix customer since 2015. “We are delighted to now use Nutanix’s AHV virtualization and to maintain the highest possible SLA for our production workloads.”

(Image Courtesy: www.cdn.betakit.com)