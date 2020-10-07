Nutanix Delivers Advanced Data Management Platform for Hybrid & Multicloud Environments

Nutanix today announced the release of the first cloud agnostic multi-database management solution.

Era 2.0 extends the Nutanix database management solution across clouds and clusters to simplify operations, with increased scale and reduced costs for IT and database teams. Nutanix also announced expanded support for Postgres and SAP HANA as well as a joint solution, powered by Era 2.0, with HCL, a leading global technology company.

Era enables IT teams to deliver Database as a Service by bringing one-click simplicity and invisible operations to database provisioning and lifecycle management. It’s a multi-database solution with support for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and MariaDB, in addition to Postgres and SAP HANA.

“With the launch of Nutanix Era 2.0, the industry’s first cloud-agnostic database management solution, we aim to help companies further streamline and simplify their cloud operations, effectively unlocking the true promise of hybrid and multicloud” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, VP and MD-Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

Our industry acclaimed services powered by the Nutanix Era & HCI platform will provide enterprises with a world-class automated database platform,” says Kalyan Kumar, Corporate VP and CTO, IT Services, HCL Technologies.

Era delivers simplified database management by combining the scalability and performance of Nutanix’s HCI software with the flexibility of cloud-ready database services.

Key features:

Simplified Database Management Across Distributed Clusters and Clouds

Nutanix Era 2.0 enables customers to provision and manage databases across multiple clouds with consistent tooling, standards, and security policies, giving them the flexibility to choose the right cloud for each database to increase agility and minimize cost. Era 2.0 also delivers operational simplicity across multiple distributed clusters and datacenters delivering significant scale and with 1-click provisioning, cloning, and patching. In addition Era 2.0 enables new use cases including: leveraging public cloud for capacity bursting, dev/test, capacity remediation, and optimizing databases performance remotely.

Support for SAP HANA at Scale

Nutanix announced Era’s capabilities are extended to one of the leading relational database engines, SAP HANA. With this, customers can enjoy 1-click management experience for their SAP HANA deployments.

24×7 Support of PostgreSQL on Nutanix

24/7 support for Postgres to enable customers’ mission critical deployments and includes an end-to-end support experience for the Postgres database engine in addition to the infrastructure platform and Era management services – all through the Nutanix team – resulting in more rapid time to resolution.

Fully Managed Database as a Service Solution with HCL Technologies

Nutanix partnered with HCL, to create a joint offering powered by Era 2.0. SKALE DB enabling enterprises to accelerate the data modernization with a secure and scalable Database as a Service (DBaaS) offering.

