NTT Integrates its Three Business Entities, Appoints Sharad Sanghi as India Leader

Global technology company, NTT has announced integration of its three business entities – NTT India Private Limited, NTT Communications India and Netmagic – into one, effective January 1, 2021.

The company will be bringing its innovative technology services and solutions to the extended client base in India through the integrated entity. The integration is directed towards enhancing NTT’s end-to-end ability to better serve its clients with both transformational services elements including managed hybrid infrastructure, and cloud services, as well as with its foundational technology solutions and services.

Sharad Sanghi will be appointed leader of India business, NTT Limited India on January 1, 2021. “The coming together of three NTT businesses in the Indian subcontinent is a strategic move in the right direction. I’m extremely pleased to take on this larger responsibility for the integrated NTT India business. This reinforces our commitment to helping our clients derive greater value while delivering business outcomes–with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security, and managed support,” said Sanghi.

Sharad Sanghi is the CEO – Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) of NTT (also known as NTT-Netmagic). He has over 20 years of experience in developing the internet backbone infrastructure and providing internet services.

Kiran Bhagwanani, who was earlier heading the India business, has already assumed the role of senior vice-president, GTM (go-to-market), Asia Pacific for NTT since April 2020.

(Image Courtesy: www.yourstory.com)