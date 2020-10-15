NoBroker Chooses Google Cloud to Help Customers Make Better Real Estate Decisions

NoBroker chooses Google Cloud to create path-breaking solutions that help customers make better real estate decisions. Underlining its vision to revolutionize real estate experience for property owners, tenants, buyers, and sellers with end-to-end services, NoBroker.com, largest C2C real estate platform, has adopted Google Cloud to develop innovative solutions that enhance customer experience.

Having established leadership across the cities that they are present in, NoBroker is now delivering the benefits of AI and machine learning powered by Google Cloud to its customers.

The company most recently launched Touchless Entry which was developed during the pandemic, and brought to market in just three weeks. Touchless Entry sees NoBroker using facial recognition developed using Google Cloud AI/ML technology combined with TensorFlow to ensure safety of residents and visitors.

Their Cloud Vision-powered program uses crowdsourcing to generate 35,000 property listings every month. Anyone using NoBroker app can upload a photo of a

“to let” or “for sale” board to the platform and the optical character recognition (OCR) feature on Cloud Vision AI extracts the owner’s phone number from the photo and correlates it with listing user

information on NoBroker’s MySQL database.

Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder & CTO at Nobroker said, “NoBroker, we leverage the latest technologies to provide a top notch real-estate experience for our customers be it for renting, buying/selling, home services like packers & movers, cleaning or our offering via NoBrokerHood for making community living easier”.

Being a digital first company we help our customers through our end-to- end realty solutions and help them make better and smarter decisions in choosing their home. With this partnership, we have been able to roll out new products faster in both NoBroker & NoBrokerHood apps without worrying about scale, security & compliance. Or collaboration will further help us in our pursuit of innovating solutions to make real estate transactions faster and cheaper for our customers.”

“Our mission at Google Cloud is to accelerate every organization’s ability to power data-led innovation with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise for digital transformation and Nobroker is a great example. We are delighted to see them leverage many of our technologies and innovate to serve consumers across the country,” said Karan Bajwa, Managing

Director, Google Cloud India.

Millions of customers and call center staff use NoBroker platform daily generating close to a billion clickstream messages, so their infrastructure needs to be robust, scalable and highly secure. With Google Cloud’s offerings such as Google Kubernetes Engine, NoBroker can run at 99.9% uptime. The company’s Rent-o-meter tool also runs on Google Cloud and uses a custom algorithm that predicts rent with 95% accuracy by analyzing historical transaction data, property images, market value, trends, and the neighborhood.

NoBroker’s Smart Recommendations project helps customers find their ideal place to live. Using Google Maps Platform as a data source, the algorithm searches for local amenities and public transit and assigns a Livability and Transit score. Such information complements property details from owners and helps buyers and tenants make informed decisions about each property.

Having built their own data lake called Starship using Google Cloud Storage, NoBroker is able to ingest and store data from multiple sources such as website click stream, user interaction, transaction along with locality data to help them come up with insightful tools and process terabytes of data quickly to generate real time insights for customers.

NoBroker continues to expand its broker-free platform and NoBrokerHood app across more cities. With the help of Google Cloud, NoBroker is well positioned as an AI-first real estate platform that leverages the power of machine learning to serve customers better.

(Image Courtesy: blog.hubspot.com)