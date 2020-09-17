New ISACA Research Shows 1 in 3 Companies Use RPA

Recent research shows there is still resistance to using and adopting RPA. RPA is software specifically developed and implemented to perform repetitive, manual tasks. A new survey report from global business technology and learning association ISACA, shows that more than 50% of the respondents predict their organization will implement RPA within the next 5 years.

The report, Implementing Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Trends in RPA Adoption, Uses and Implementation Challenges, reveals the findings from the survey of more than 2,000 ISACA certification holders on awareness and usage of RPA within their organizations.

Though a common employee concern around adopting RPA is that it could lead to job loss, only 37% of survey respondents cited this as a source of resistance to RPA adoption in an enterprise. However, among the 27% of respondents whose organization experienced moderate or extensive resistance to RPA implementation, the fear of job elimination increases to 56% and becomes the primary concern.

Despite these concerns, 35% of respondents indicated that their organizations currently use RPA, and 59% believe that their organizations will start implementing RPA within the next five years.

RPA adoption can offer a variety of benefits, including these top three:

Streamlining of internal business processes (70%) Reduction in errors (58%) Reduction in staffing costs (55%)

The survey also found that organizations realize additional benefits when using an IT auditor to assure RPA. However, of organizations currently utilizing RPA, only 38% of respondents say that an IT auditor assures RPA within their organization.

“Though resistance to RPA is not entirely unwarranted, the productivity and financial benefits it can provide make it a worthwhile pursuit,” says Dustin Brewer, Principal Futurist, ISACA. “That said, it is important that enterprises ensure their RPA systems are secure and that implementation supports the enterprise’s goals.”

Overall, an increase in RPA adoption is expected across multiple industries, with 64 %of respondents predicting that RPA will be implemented on a broad basis in their industry within the next five years. They highlight financial/banking (67%), manufacturing/engineering (41%) and insurance (39%) as the three top industries that will adopt RPA.

(Image Courtesy: www.verdict.co.uk)