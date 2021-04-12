Netcore Cloud, Blueshift Partners to Help APAC Enterprises Accelerate Customer Engagement

Netcore Cloud has announced a partnership with San Francisco-based Blueshift, the leading SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP), to help APAC B2C enterprises accelerate their vision of intelligent customer engagement. The partnership will combine the best of Blueshift’s customer data unification and real-time AI-powered decisioning, with Netcore’s intelligent multi-channel delivery solutions and marketing services.

Netcore’s platform bundles multi-channel delivery across email, SMS and mobile push notifications, coupled with a layer of AI that helps brands improve their customer retention campaigns. Netcore serves leading FSI companies in India, Asia and MENA and 70% of B2C Unicorns in India and SEA like Flipkart, Swiggy, Lenskart, MakeMyTrip, Dream11, Unacademy, Oyo, OLA, Nykaa, Traveloka, Tokopedia, GoJek, Bukalapak, others

Blueshift’s SmartHub Customer Data Platform combines the data fidelity of a CDP with a marketer-friendly decisioning and orchestration engine. This unique combination enables marketers to not only unify 360-degree CX data (“CDP”), but also to make AI-Powered decisions from large volumes of data (“Smart”), and distribute the decisioning to every touchpoint in the customer journey (the “Hub”). Blueshift works with leading global brands including Discovery Inc., Udacity, iTalki and BBC and has been shown to deliver 781% ROI in a recent study conducted by Forrester Research.

“With the increased urgency towards digital transformation, we have seen an increased demand for a SmartHub CDP, that can not only unify silo-ed data, but also unify silo-ed experiences”, said Josh Francia, Chief Growth Officer of Blueshift. “We’re very excited to work alongside Netcore to help consumer brands in APAC connect all parts of their customer journey.”

“This partnership will help convert real-time decisions into action. Imagine a platform “out-of-Lab” that brings intelligence not only at the point of Unification but also at the point of Engagement”, said Amit Ahuja, Sr. Vice President of Netcore. “The power to orchestrate personalized engagement plans at the right time, with the right channel and right content, that too at scale is simply effortless.”

Bringing relevance to communication is the key and also a factor of performance in any area of engagement. This combination of Blueshift and Netcore will bring in high degree of efficiency through its ability of reaching customers at the right time, in the right place and with the right message.

(Image Courtesy: www.iaasiaonline.com)