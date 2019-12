https://youtu.be/OQJb2y6BzVc

Vikram Karthick, Global Digital Transformation Leader, Nissan Digital gives a sneak peek into the challenges facing manufacturing CIOs. His concern biggest concern is the struggle in getting the digital and non-digital functions to operate together. Talking about the trends shaping the future of Indian car industry, he holds personalization as key.

(*The views expresses in this interview by Vikram Karthick are his personal views and not of the company.)