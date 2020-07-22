Microsoft’s Key Announcements at Annual Global Partner Conference, Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft kicked off its annual global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, via an all-digital experience.
In its 17th year, the event on July 21 and 22 (PDT) unites partners in new and exciting ways and encompasses a wider community than ever before, allowing partners to develop increasingly valuable business relationships.
Along with industry leaders and motivated partners from around the world, this is a unique platform to strengthen partnerships, learn from experts and help one another thrive in unprecedented times.
A quick snapshot of the top announcements from Microsoft Inspire:
- Enhancements to Azure Lighthouse bring Multi-Factor Authentication and Privileged Identity Management support
- Two new playbooks help partners build an effective cloud practice to last: the Microsoft Azure Center of Excellence playbook guides partners on how to scale an Azure-focused practice, and the App Innovation Practice Development playbook outlines how partners can be successful using Microsoft’s cloud-based applications
- New Power Platform solutions enable customers with Location Readiness, Employee Health and Safety Management, Workplace Care Management, and Location Management tools, which will help bring employees back to the workplace safely. Innovation across Dynamics 365 applications including Customer Voice, Connected Store, and Fraud Protection are focused on making sure we’re helping customers weather the current crisis while also setting them up for future agility and resilience
- Azure Stack HCI, the latest in Microsoft’s hybrid portfolio and now in public preview, brings hybrid capabilities to customers’ datacenters while enabling them to leverage existing skills and investments
- New capabilities in Teams help Firstline Workers connect and engage with information, apps, and coworkers, while enabling organizational agility. New public preview of Microsoft Endpoint Data Loss Prevention in Microsoft 365 helps customers identify and protect information on endpoints. New enhancements to the Power Platform experience within Teams make Teams an even more powerful hub for teamwork and business process.
