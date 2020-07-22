Microsoft’s Key Announcements at Annual Global Partner Conference, Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft kicked off its annual global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, via an all-digital experience.

In its 17th year, the event on July 21 and 22 (PDT) unites partners in new and exciting ways and encompasses a wider community than ever before, allowing partners to develop increasingly valuable business relationships.

Along with industry leaders and motivated partners from around the world, this is a unique platform to strengthen partnerships, learn from experts and help one another thrive in unprecedented times.

A quick snapshot of the top announcements from Microsoft Inspire: