Microsoft Azure Users Hit as Cloud Service Faces Outage in India

Microsoft’s public cloud service, Azure faced outage in India, starting Monday, 18th May 2020, evening. Several users reported problems in accessing the cloud service.

A tweet from the Twitter handle, @Azuresupport, the official Microsoft Azure account for improving customer experience reads: “Engineers are investigating an issue impacting Service Availability in central India.”

The outage comes at a time when businesses are increasingly relying upon cloud to maintain business continuity and resiliency amid the COVID-19 crisis. Cloud has been central to organizations’ BCP strategy with the agility and quick scalability it offers to meet evolving requirements, including Work From Home (WFH). Needless to say, the outage will have a far greater impact considering the increased workloads, including mission critical workloads, on cloud in light of COVID-19.

As of 4:59 AM IST on 19th May 2020, the status on Azure Status (https://status.azure.com/en-gb/status) states that the team had been able to recover storage and networking infrastructure and were starting the recovery of dependent compute resources.

As per the Downdetector website, that gives details of live outages, the issues peaked between 7:00 – 8:00 PM IST and as of 4:00 AM IST reports of problems were still coming in, though less.

According to one Twitter user, here is a step-by-step lowdown on how the outage was triggered though there is no official confirmation from Microsoft yet on the reason for the cloud service going down.

Engineers have determined that this is related to a disturbance to the regional utility power provider, causing a Central India datacenter to transfer to generator power.

The transition to generator power worked as designed for all infrastructure systems except for a subset of the air handling units.

As a result, internal temperatures rose above expected thresholds, alerts were received, automation began shutdown of storage clusters gracefully to protect the data. Engineers isolated the air handling units, restoring temperatures to operational levels.

Meanwhile, several Microsoft Azure users have been posting their grievances around the outage on Twitter with #AzureShutdown, #AzureCrash and #AzureIndiaFail.

Not to miss on the opportunity a cloud company even pitched for its services as an alternative.

The outage also inspired a few memes like the one below.

(Image Courtesy: www.botmetric.com)