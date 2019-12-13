Micro Focus Technology Horoscope 2020 Seeks to Ignite New Ideas

Predictive Analytics, DevOps, Hybrid IT and Security To Drive Disruption; Create New Business Models

Future telling is no more the preserve of science fiction. Though it can’t be exactly a science, but when you closely monitor and analyse, it is possible to identify the trends and map a course for where things are likely to be headed. As we close in to 2020, IT leaders and organisations are trying to read the writing on the wall and thinking about where to place their bets.

Will cyber security make its presence felt?

Will tech have its breakout moment this year?

In order to ease the anxiety of what IT professionals may face next year, IDC has has released its latest worldwide technology predictions for 2020 to help CIOs and IT leaders to make intelligent choices. The 10 predictions for next year pivot on the rising influence of the digital economy. The highlight of the predictions is that by 2023, more than half of global GDP will be accounted for by digitally transformed enterprises. This digital tipping point heralds the emergence of a new enterprise species, the Digital-first Enterprise. Here’s a brief snapshot of those 10 vital predictions:

Hasten to Innovation : By 2024, over 50% of all IT spending will be directly for digital transformation and innovation.

: By 2024, over 50% of all IT spending will be directly for digital transformation and innovation. Connected Clouds : By 2022, 70% of enterprises will integrate cloud management — across their public and private clouds.

: By 2022, 70% of enterprises will integrate cloud management — across their public and private clouds. Edge Build-out : By 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge rather than corporate data centres.

: By 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge rather than corporate data centres. Industry Apps Explosion : By 2023, over 500 million digital apps and services will be developed and deployed using cloud-native approaches.

: By 2023, over 500 million digital apps and services will be developed and deployed using cloud-native approaches. Inescapable AI : By 2025, at least 90% of new enterprise apps will embed AI.

: By 2025, at least 90% of new enterprise apps will embed AI. Trust is Promoted : By 2023, 50% of the G2000 will name a Chief Trust Officer, who orchestrates trust across functions including security, finance, HR, risk, sales, production and legal.

: By 2023, 50% of the G2000 will name a Chief Trust Officer, who orchestrates trust across functions including security, finance, HR, risk, sales, production and legal. Every Enterprise is a Platform : By 2023, 60% of the G2000 will have a digital developer ecosystem with thousands of developers.

: By 2023, 60% of the G2000 will have a digital developer ecosystem with thousands of developers. Multi-industry Mashups : By 2025, 20% of revenue growth will come from “white space” offerings that combine digital services from previously unlinked industries, and 1/5 th of partners are from previously unlinked industries.

: By 2025, 20% of revenue growth will come from “white space” offerings that combine digital services from previously unlinked industries, and 1/5 of partners are from previously unlinked industries. Tech Platform Wars: By 2023, the Top 5 public cloud mega-platforms will consolidate at least 75% of IaaS+PaaS market share.

Helping Enterprises Take the Digital Leap

The above predictions make it clear that an enterprise must spend more resources and time on digital innovation. They need to establish large-scale, high-performing digital innovation factories.

Micro Focus has well aligned itself with these trends and is all geared up to help customers not only in addressing their current challenges but also the future needs. It offers focused, customer-centric innovations across hybrid IT management, enterprise DevOps, security & data management, and predictive analytics.

Empowering the Edge: Digital transformation is driving comprehensive changes in people, process, tooling. In this, edge computing offers vast opportunities for efficiency and data manageability. Enterprises need to align demand streams with business strategy and optimize DevOps processes and governance to deliver value. Agile, DevOps, and Cloud are the need of the hour to help organisations scale up. However, it would be fallacious to go for a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach and therefore have to look for customisation. Moreover, analytics need to be embedded in every step and across DevOps to fuel insights for efficiencies and acceleration.

AI is the Future: Given the thrust on customization of services and products, AI-enabled enterprises are better equipped to respond to the frequently changing demands. Enterprises, therefore, need to accelerate better decision-making with AI powered analytics, which can extract insights from virtually any relevant unstructured data regardless of origin and format and to enable unified and context-sensitive search and knowledge discovery across video, image, audio and text-based data. This will form the engine to fuel data transformation across industries.

Everything Boils Down to Trust: We live in an App economy. The threat quotient increases as we move towards more pervasive world of microservices. Organizations have to take a holistic, analytics-driven approach to secure identities, applications, and data. The security ecosystem requires data, tools, people, and processes. The information flow from the SOC to the boardroom has to be seamless for a better risk management.

Technology Horoscope 2020

In line with IDC’s predictions for 2020 and beyond, Technology Horoscope 2020, Micro Focus’s flagship event in India, will focus on the core areas of digital transformation. It is a platform that seeks to guide the industry on the key perspectives and help adopt the best practices. Technology Horoscope 2020 will witness participation from a cross section of technology fraternity bringing together analysts, consultants , CIOs, CISOs and to create collective wisdom. In its second year, the platform aspires to work as a catalyst for new ideas. The day-long event, scheduled in Bengaluru and Mumbai, will showcase the following:

Women In Tech: Has the tech industry overcome the gender barrier yet? Is the women representation challenging the status quo? The answers today seem to be skewed. The technology industry has three times more male engineers than females. There’s a need for increasing women participation and encourage them to get into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) streams. Genefa Murphy, CMO, Micro Focus will spearhead a Fireside Chat with prominent Indian women IT leaders on a variety of issues. Murphy will share her experiences and challenges and focus on how diversity in the tech workforce is essential to widen the scope of innovation. An all women panel, moderated by Murphy, would follow to discuss aspects of encouraging STEM education among women and improving gender diversity in the tech sector. The session will also talk about how corporates and educational institutes can work together to bridge the skills gap and underline the significance of ‘corporate culture’ in creating an inclusive environment.

A preview of the IDC Future Scape would be presented by a senior IDC executive that will demystify the predictions for 2020. User group discussions and roadmap workshops would follow on Security Risk & Governance, Hybrid IT and Enterprise Dev-Ops.

The evening plenary session will feature keynotes by Avneesh Saxena, Group VP, Research – IDC, Genefa Murphy, CMO, Micro Focus, and Stephen McNulty, VP – APJ Sales, Micro Focus. Also, the Technology Horoscope 2020 will have breakout sessions aimed at empowering the enterprises with capabilities to harness the power of Predictive Analytics, Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT and Security, Risk & Governance.

Themed “Unravelling Constellations of Tech-Universe”, this Technology Horoscope 2020 will decode new patterns, futuristic insights, and ground-breaking analytics that can shape the present and future of IT industry.