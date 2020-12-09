Major Highlights and Key Announcements at AWS re:Invent2020

Last week, Amazon kicked off AWS re:Invent 2020—a completely virtual event for the global cloud computing community, offering three weeks of announcements, content, resources, and training at no cost. During Andy Jassy’s keynote on day two, he shared that this year’s conference brought in more than 500k registrants from around the world!

So we put together this video covering the major highlights and key announcements you need to know from week one. Let’s get started!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Credit:

Images: aws.amazon.com