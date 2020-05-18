Mahindra Initiates First-of-its-kind ‘Safe, Contactless & Digitized’ Service Experience

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has recently announced its new ‘Contactless Service Experience’ for its vehicle owners, just as some of its dealerships and workshops began opening up across the country in line with Government advisories.

The company has resumed sales and service operations at select dealerships under a set of strict guidelines, to ensure the highest levels of safety for its customers and dealer staff. The company is working to assure complete safety to its customers whether they get their vehicles serviced from the comfort of their own homes or choose to visit a Mahindra workshop.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The launch of our unique ‘Contactless’ service, in addition to our newly launched ‘Own Online’ digital platform, will help us to provide a holistic and contactless Sales & Service experience to our customers. During these times, ensuring the safety of our customers through a hassle-free experience is of utmost importance to us.

Our offering of ‘Contactless’ service experience digitally, supplements the safety precautions and strict guidelines we are implementing across all our touchpoints. We invite our customers to experience this all new way of interacting with Mahindra”.

The ‘Contactless’ service experience offers the following features:

Customers can now avoid coming in contact with any paper documents, cash or the payment machine while getting their vehicle serviced.

All repair information and records will now be made available through the company’s With You Hamesha mobile application (WYH app download – http://bit.ly/WYH-APP/With You Hamesha on WhatsApp – https://bit.ly/WYHWA).Owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and payments online.

Mahindra has launched for the first time in India, the live video streaming of recommended repairs straight from the service bay, called CustomerLIVE. Whenever required, service advisors will go live with customers over video to explain the repairs identified during vehicle examination in the workshop and service advisors utilising standard 3D images of frequently used parts to explain any wear & tear.

Mahindra customers can also effortlessly & easily receive their service related documents & updates on WhatsApp (With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account – 7208071495).

Other Service Initiatives

The With You Hamesha app provides its users the ease of booking a service appointment for a chosen slot, request a pick up & drop off, view service costs, vehicle history, warranty/ RSA renewal details, enables live chat and an industry-first chatbot, called TotBot, for swift query resolution & transactions. Mahindra has been actively engaging with customers through multiple media, providing remote support, sharing vehicle maintenance tips and keeping them updated on the status of operations at its workshops.

Guidelines for Safety and Hygiene at Mahindra Showrooms and Service Centres

Currently Mahindra has opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30% of the company’s overall network.

Mahindra’s initiative of assuring safety & transparency through digital convenience comes in addition to a host of hygiene measures being implemented throughout its network of dealerships.

The guidelines at the company’s showrooms and service centres take cognizance of all aspects of safety & hygiene during any customer interface at the dealerships and workshops – be it at the entry point, reception area or during vehicle demo, test drive, pick-up/ drop off, delivery and selecting payment mode etc.

Some of the guidelines include – the screening of customers & staff for high temperature before entering the premises, alternate parking being utilized to ensure social distancing, ensuring all safety precautions such as the use of masks, gloves, frequent hand sanitization by the customer and staff, every vehicle being sanitized before it is taken for repair work and vehicles being repaired in alternate service bays in the workshop to ensure social distancing. Great care has also been taken in drafting these safety guidelines to ensure that they align with the guidelines suggested by Government bodies.

(Image Courtesy: www.newsroom.mastercard.com)