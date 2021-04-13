KirloSmart Launches An intelligent, IoT Based Remote Pump Monitoring System

KBL’s intelligent pump monitoring system, ‘KirloSmart,’ is among the products that define smart technologies. KirloSmart, which is an IoT product, a unique software technology developed by KBL that enables the user to remotely monitor the pump by measuring and transmitting its analytical field parameters on KBL’s web-based portal & interactive mobile APP.

It helps the users to remotely monitor their pump health & operational behaviour from smart devices such as laptops, tabs, mobile phones, etc.

The KirloSmart technology, with built-in analytics & spare management modules, is capable of generating alerts for the probable causes leading to the failure of the pump. Thus, a KirloSmart-enabled system helps the user in monitoring the pump health on a real-time basis by appropriately sensing the critical health parameters of the pump.

It enables quick diagnostic & resolution of issues. It is capable of sending alerts & notifications by way of SMS, e-mail & mobile push notifications. It remotely manages the pump and notifies its current state by transferring the data using wired Ethernet or GPRS. The fact that this smart monitoring system?can be operated on a mobile or on an iPad makes it all the more convenient and user-friendly.

Being a remote monitoring technology, KirloSmart proved to be a path-breaking technology during the Covid-19 lockdown when the government imposed restrictions on public movement. Its users didn’t need to go out to monitor the condition of their pump and were able to access its health parameters irrespective of wherever they were located.

(Image courtesy: www.media.sweetwater.com)