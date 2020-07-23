Key Takeaways from Antonio Neri’s Insightful Keynote

Hewlett Packard Enterprise concluded its HPE Discover 2020 virtual summit last month where over 750,000 people viewed and attended it.

An absolutely undeterred Antonio Neri, President, and CEO of HPE, who was unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16, delivered a spirited keynote to kickstart the virtual event.

The agenda of the keynote was broken down into the following points:

Understanding your immediate needs for recovery post-COVID Connectivity, capacity, cash-flow, and business continuity

Entering a New Age of Insight Driven by Digital Transformation

HPE’s expanded portfolio New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services and Software Portfolio



Below is a 2-minute video on the key takeaways from Neri’s Keynote: