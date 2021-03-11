Key Role of Data Management Tools in Meeting Unstructured Data Challenges Across Large Enterprises: New GigaOm Report

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, today released a new report titled, “Building a Modern Data Management Strategy” compiled by GigaOm, a technology research and analysis company and leading global voice on enterprise technologies. The GigaOm analysis reveals the challenges enterprises focused on hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure are facing today, the increasing need for unstructured data management, and the role played by Datadobi solutions in addressing these requirements.

Opening with an examination of how data management has become key to modern IT strategies, the GigaOm research goes on to explain why the growing demand for IT infrastructure flexibility, keeping control over data, making it quickly available, more secure, and reusable is becoming the only viable solution for keeping budgets under control, while creating additional opportunities for the entire organization.

According to the report, Datadobi provides “a complete set of tools that will help users address today’s and tomorrow’s infrastructure-driven, data management challenges.” As a result, its solutions are able to quickly impact infrastructure TCO with immediate results, offering customers a core data management foundation that is growing with additional options for users in every type of industry.

GigaOm report author, Enrico Signoretti commented, “Because of data growth, data management is now a necessity in order to understand the data and know what to do with it. The first step towards a sustainable long-term data storage strategy is to understand what, how, and why we save in our storage systems and then take actions depending on the business and operational needs. From this point of view, Datadobi is uniquely positioned to offer a core data management foundation that is growing with additional options for users in every type of industry.”

“This report clearly explains the importance of approaching data as a resource and not a liability, and as a result, why effectively managing unstructured data is key to success,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO of Datadobi. “Our experience and track record of innovation means we have solutions that help large enterprises address these needs to build modern data management strategies that meet their evolving needs.”

To learn more and download a copy of the report, please visit: https://info.datadobi.com/building-a-modern-data-management-strategy.

