Karnataka Govt Launches Covid 19 Tracking Platform Developed by Nasscom Taskforce

NASSCOM Taskforce has recently developed an end to end COVID-19 tracking platform, which is being adopted by the Government of Karnataka to continue its efforts to fight this global pandemic with the use of technology.

The project showcased the collaborative efforts from some of the top IT minds in developing solution architecture pro bono to assist the government in its fight against the crisis.

As part of the launch, the NASSCOM Task force will provide the first set of dashboards for use by the Government and will add more in the coming weeks. The launch has been made possible due to tireless effort of the NASSCOM Taskforce team which includes companies like Intel India, Fractal Analytics, Microsoft India, AWS, Mindtree, SAP Labs India, Infosys, Accenture, Wipro, Sprinklr, Tableau, Mapbox, and others

Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy CM, Karnataka, said, “We have been driving all our efforts tirelessly to fight this ongoing crisis and it has been great to witness the industry joining their hands against our war on COVID-19.

In these testing times technology innovation has been our greatest ally. Using innovative technology solutions to fight the pandemic, we are taking a huge step towards showcasing the country’s capacity to solve real time issues in any environment.”

The platform will provide real time streaming of data about the pandemic, across regions and states in the country and source this data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards, which will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens.

Having deployed the platform in two states in India, the NASSCOM Task Force is committed to deliver a similar platform to other states across the country.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM said, “Whenever our country has faced large scale crisis, the technology industry has stood up to the task to support and help India fight the situation. NASSCOM is tremendously proud of its members and is extremely reassuring to see that the IT industry has come together to innovate and develop solutions for the benefit of India and Indians and help our nation fight the pandemic”

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and VP, Data Platforms Group, Intel and lead of NASSCOM Covid-19 Technology Taskforce, said, “Amidst this unprecedented challenge, it has been humbling and inspirational to see the industry come together with a commitment to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging technology. As part of this NASSCOM task force, we have built a technology-driven vision of a Pandemic Response Platform for India – a platform that we architected as an open API-based locally hosted, privacy preserving, multi-cloud infrastructure that enables a multitude of citizen-centric apps.

This Pandemic Response Platform is designed to augment the central and state governments’ efforts with a robust set of population scale COVID-19 indicators that help predict outbreaks and improve medical care administration. We are pleased to announce that we are delivering a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 tracking platform and dashboard to the Government of Karnataka.

(Image Courtesy: www.blog.activatecare.com)