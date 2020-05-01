JioMeet: Reliance Jio’s Video Calling Platform Will Launch Soon

Reliance Jio said it plans to launch the JioMeet video conferencing service soon. The service, though, has been live on smartphones for a while now, but sources say that it was more like a beta period for the app. Given the proliferation of video chat and conferencing platforms, Jio seems to be getting ready to capitalise on the same. The company is now planning a nationwide launch for the service.Alongside JioMart, Reliance Jio is working on its own video calling platform called JioMeet.

Reliance Jio has announced to commercially launch JioMeet in India soon. JioMeet has been in the testing process for a long time and the company has smartly selected a time to launch the platform for everyone when working remotely and self-quarantining have become normal thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reliance Jio hasn’t revealed when JioMeet will launch but given everyone is highly dependent on video calls to connect with the world we can expect the rollout very in a few weeks or even days. With the JioMeet Reliance Jio is definitely aiming to take on the likes of other popular existing video calling platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and more. Jio will reveal more details about the JioMeet in the days to come such as how the video calls will work, number of participants for each video call and so on.

The Indian government had earlier announced a nationwide challenge, asking developers to build an indigenous solution for video conferencing. The government also announced a Rs. 1 crore award for the winner of this challenge.

Based on the frequently asked questions (FAQ) page on the JioMeet website, the app can allow group calling for up to 100 participants. While it’s unclear whether Jio plans to make changes to such features, 100 participants is what viral collaboration platform Zoom allows on its free tier. Like Zoom, it seems that JioMeet is also meant for both consumer and enterprise customers. The app’s user guide shows steps to start “VC Room Meetings”, which is a feature only apps that are meant for enterprise use cases would have. Features like this are usually required only for enterprise customers.

Furthermore, the app’s privacy policy currently states that the company may “disclose personal information” to affiliates “when necessary to perform services on our behalf or on your behalf”. That pertains to other services that may link to the app, though it’s unclear how Jio will be dealing with personal information.

Furthermore the company will have to take care of how it protects user privacy, since competitors like Zoom and Houseparty have come under fire for such lapses.

With the covid-19 pandemic forcing people indoors, video conferencing apps have gone viral worldwide. The biggest winner by far has been Zoom, whose market value shot up to over $31 billion thanks to an increased user base. Jio, of course, could capitalise on the fact that it already has over 50 million subscribers for its telecom services and could capitalise on the same to increase its user base initially.

(Image Courtesy: www.pgi.com)