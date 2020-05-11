IT Buyer Confidence Plunges in the US While Signs of Stabilization Appear in APAC Region: IDC COVID-19 Tech Index

IT spending expectations remain uneven, with significant differences across countries, industries, and companies, according to the latest update to the IDC COVID-19 Tech Index. Overall sentiment in the US has dropped in the past two weeks, as businesses adjust to bearish GDP forecasts for Q2, and confidence remains soft in Europe. There are tentative signs of improvement in the Asia/Pacific region, however, with confidence levels showing gradual recovery in China and other countries.

Businesses continue to indicate likely cuts to spending on traditional IT products and services in the near term with deep cuts projected by companies that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting economic shutdown. While some firms point towards increased spending on specific technologies, all indicators point towards a significant overall contraction in the next few months with the pace of recovery highly dependent on the pace and stability of measures to reopen economies around the world in Q3.

“A month ago, overall spending projections by IT buyers were still positive in a few areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital transformation projects,” said Stephen Minton, program vice president in IDC’s Customer Insights & Analysis group.

“While US and European firms became a little more pessimistic in the second half of April, businesses in Asia/Pacific showed some signs of improving confidence, which reflects a general sense of optimism that the worst may be over in a few countries including China,” said Minton. The impact on IT spending will be continued uncertainty for some period with many firms lacking the visibility to make major strategic decisions or commit to short-term spending increases.”

Market indicators are still more negative than buyer intent surveys with most economists now extremely pessimistic about the near term while restrictions remain in full force across many countries.

“The cloud isn’t going anywhere, all of the data stored in the cloud isn’t going anywhere, and the need for companies to analyze and extract value from all of that information isn’t any less today than it was three months ago,” said Minton.

“But decisions to fund new deployments will be hard to make for firms experiencing major declines in revenue and spending cycles will be longer while decision makers are spread around the world in remote locations. New tech products will come to market more slowly and upgrades to office networks or equipment are a low priority while offices remain closed. These headwinds will pass, but there are still milestones to clear before IT spending begins to grow again.”

The IDC COVID-19 Tech Index is a leading indicator for IT spending, which is designed to provide rapid updates to changes in buyer sentiment and underlying market indicators before these are factored into official market and macroeconomic forecasts. The index is based on a scale whereby a score higher than 1000 indicates growth in IT spending, while a score below 1000 indicates a decline.

The index is based on surveys of enterprise IT buyers around the world, who are asked to provide guidance on a variety of factors including general business confidence, overall IT spending plans and specific changes to budget allocations for individual technologies.

Additionally, the index score is weighted with a composite of “market indicators” that include macroeconomic forecasts calibrated with inputs relating to medical data, social isolation measures, and the impact of government stimulus.

