Innovation Heroes Series: How Paisabazaar improves user experience and safety amid COVID-19

With the pandemic-induced lockdown, one of the highly impacted industries has been lending. This is primarily because almost the entire industry was largely underprepared in terms of having the digital infrastructure to tackle a situation where there are complete restrictions on physical movements.

According to Mukesh Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at Paisabazaar.com, one thing that has become amply clear the future of lending is in completely presence-less loans.

Paisabazaar.com, India’s largest marketplace for lending products, started building end-to-end digital processes for lending products as the pandemic struck to cater to the changing trend. Sharma and his team promptly started working on enabling completely digital processes and pre-approved loans within 24 hours. Through deep integrations with partner banks, the customers can now avail pre-approved personal loans from the Paisabazaar platform, with disbursals taking place within 24 hours.

To ensure there was no disruption to customer service, the company moved to a completely mobile customer service operations. “When the pandemic broke out in March, the tech team had prepared and was ready to execute a complete remote management system for its operations and service employees. Within a week, over 3000 employees were equipped with the infrastructure and technology to meet the needs of our customers,” informs Sharma.

To build completely seamless digital lending processes, Paisabazaar is also working on innovations like:

Video-based KYC

Offline XML-based Aadhar KYC

Liveliness checks through video

Digital documents upload/validation from Digilocker, etc.

e-Sign with necessary controls

e-Mandates

C-KYC API’s creation and integration

Key benefits delivered by the innovations: