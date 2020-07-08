IndiQus Technologies Appoints Seasoned Tech Leader Dr. Jai Menon To its Advisory Board

IndiQus Technologies, a global provider of cloud monetisation platforms to telecoms service providers, announced the appointment of Dr. Jai Menon to its advisory board. Dr. Menon, who has worked for some of the largest telecom and IT companies in the world, brings a broad set of business management and technical expertise to IndiQus Technologies.

“We have been closely interacting with Jai since 2017, and he had been informally advising us on various facets. With this appointment, Jai would play an active strategic role in our product evolution and business growth,” said IndiQus CEO, Sunando Bhattacharya.

“His knowledge and experience will be an invaluable asset for us as we accelerate our global expansion and continue to strengthen our solutions. We are excited to have Jai on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him.”

Dr. Menon is a global technology leader with over three decades of global experience across US, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. He has traversed 2 phases – a researcher, a corporate leader – and now exploring the 3rd phase of entrepreneurship, wherein he is mentoring a few promising companies across IoT, smart infrastructure, energy and cloud.

He received his PhD and MS from Cornell University (US) and BTech (first rank) from IIT, Delhi (India), and completed executive management programs at Harvard, MIT and Wharton (US).

Dr. Menon started at IBM’s Watson Labs (US) and rose to a Director in IBM’s Software Group, leading internet rich media. Menon subsequently moved to the media industry as Group Director and CTO, HT Media spanning news, digital, radio and education. He has received several global recognitions, including Global CIO 50 (US), Forbes (US), GSMA (Spain), TechForum (US), Telecom Asia (Hong Kong), IDC (Singapore), Asia-Pacific CIO (US) and NASSCOM (India).

He has authored over 35 US patents and nearly 100 international research publications. He has also served on several global advisory bodies and boards, including the TM Forum, Center for CIO Leadership (New York), GSMA Executive Management Committee, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Teradata.

“As telcos and ISPs globally look for revenue augmentation and stickiness, IndiQus brings to market an integrated cloud business platform that delivers tremendous value. This has been the driving force of this company’s extraordinary customer retention and satisfaction,” said Dr. Menon. “I look forward to helping the company build on this strong foundation as it expands globally and continues to add differentiated capabilities to its platform, including cloud-native solutions and a comprehensive SaaS marketplace.”

IndiQus’ cloud monetisation platform delivers a simplified multi-cloud IaaS platform and SaaS marketplace to enable telecoms service providers offer a wide range of cloud services to their enterprise and SMB customers