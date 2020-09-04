Indian Organizations to Spend Nearly 50% of Cloud Budget on Hybrid in Next 3 yrs: IBM

Organizations and business executives in India are increasingly planning to invest in Hybrid multi-Cloud platforms and by 2023 said an IBM survey. An Indian firm will deploy at least 10 Clouds particularly in the growing insurance, telecommunications and retail industries.

The IBV surveyed Indian and global executives across industries to gain an in-depth understanding of their organizations’ current use of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and their approach to multi-cloud management between February to April 2020 by the IBM Institute for Business Value in collaboration with Oxford Economics .

Accordingly the survey respondents, 17% of their IT spend to Cloud and plan to increase the share of spend on Hybrid from 42% to 49% by 2023 said the report titled, ‘The hybrid cloud platform advantage: A guiding star to enterprise transformation in India.’

The majority of their cloud budgets are being allocated to hybrid cloud platforms even as their public cloud spend is set to reduce from 50% share today to 43% by 2023. Most industries will exhibit growth in the number of clouds they will deploy, which can go up to 10 clouds particularly in insurance, telecommunications and retail as these industries will continue to expand multiple cloud deployments in the next 3 years.

Further, the study confirmed the return on investment (ROI) of a platform approach as respondents said that the value derived from a full hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud vendor approach. In fact, the platform approach is cited as accelerating value with scale.

Viswanath Ramaswamy, VP, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software and Services, IBM India/South Asia said, “The adoption of cloud has been a central feature in developing new, digitally-driven business models. Interestingly, the findings show that hybrid multi-cloud is the fundamental enabler of an organization’s operating model, helping them to embark on a journey to become a Cognitive Enterprise of the future. Further, Hybrid Cloud enables improved business performance and greater ROI.

This is proven in the instance of leading businesses that have successfully achieved demonstrable competitive advantage through robust hybrid cloud management and governance platform.

In India, leading businesses such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are achieving business transformation by leveraging hybrid multi-cloud platform technology and embedding AI. We are betting big on Hybrid Cloud which is secure, interoperable, open and free from vendor lock-in.”

(Image courtesy: www.analyticsinsight.net)