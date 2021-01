Cloud computing has been around for quite some time now, yet its real power to transform

enterprise IT has yet not been fully unleashed. COVID crisis has been a serious reminder to design

IT systems in a way that allows for agility, resilience, and efficiency amid disruption and fast

reformation of organizational boundaries.

