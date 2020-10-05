ICICI Securities Appoints Subhas Kelkar as CTO & Digital Officer

ICICI Securities, India’s leading retail-led equity franchise, today said that following the superannuation of Mr. Yagnesh Parikh, the company has appointed Subhash Kelkar as the Chief Technology & Digital Officer.

Given the wealth of knowledge, domain expertise and experience Mr. Parikh holds, he will continue to be associated with the Company in an advisory capacity.

Subhash Kelkar comes with close to three decades of technology and services industry experience in various strategic and leadership roles. He has worked in multiple geographies including USA, Europe, Japan and New Zealand and has anchored many digital / technology led transformations. An engineer and Post-graduate from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (formerly NCST), Mumbai, Kelkar began his career with Tata Consultancy Services, and over the years has worked with organisations like Mastek, the Mahindra Group, and IIFL. He joins I-Sec from CMS Info Systems, where he was the chief Technology Officer.

In his welcome message Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities said, “We welcome Subhash to the I-Sec family and look forward to benefiting from his vast experience of being a change agent in many digital and technological initiatives, both as a client and as a service provider.

“I am thrilled to join ICICI Securities, which is a pioneer of online trading in India. The robustness of the platform can be judged from the fact that it has withstood and adapted with multiple technology changes over the last two decades and continues to remain a platform of choice for 5 million and growing customers. The team has launched pioneering digital initiatives and I hope to accelerate the pace of innovation in the system,” said Kelkar, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, ICICI Securities.