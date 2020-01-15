ICICI Bank Launches India’s Largest API Banking Portal With 250 APIs

ICICI Bank has launched an API Banking Portal, including the largest number of virtual APIs by any Indian bank. This portal will enable partner companies to co-create innovative customer solutions in a frictionless manner, in lesser than usual time taken for such integration.

The ICICI Bank API Banking portal, which consists of 250 APIs, enables developers to seamlessly sign up on it, create, select , and test an application and get the sample code. With this, businesses, fin-techs, corporates and e-commerce start-ups can easily partner with the Bank and co- create innovative customer solutions in a frictionless manner. The usage of ‘ICICI Bank API Banking Portal’ simplifies the process of digital collaboration for a partner company with the Bank and reduces the time taken to develop a business solution to a few days. Fintech

The APIs are available across an array of categories including payments and collections like IMPS, UPI payment/collection, accounts & deposits and cards & loans. After testing the solution on the sandbox environment, developers can upgrade to the UAT environment for end to end real-time testing, post signing an NDA with the Bank. Additionally, the portal incorporates a detailed workflow for conveniently moving the API solution to the final production stage, thereby eliminating the hassles of manual to and fro.

The ‘ICICI Bank API Banking portal launch is a step towards bringing in the benefits of ‘Open Banking’ in the industry, which is regarded as a key enabler to drive speedy tie ups and digitisation in the country.

Key Benefits Offered: