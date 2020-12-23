IBM Links with Salesforce to Offer Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

The two tech giants IBM and Salesforce are partnering up to help businesses and public spaces smoothly reopen as newly authorized COVID-19 vaccines become more available by integrating IBM’s Digital Health Pass with Salesforce’s web-based employee management platform.

“At the start of the pandemic, many organizations deployed simple COVID-19 screenings, such as self-reported health surveys, to support re-entry to workplaces and other institutions,” said Paul Roma, GM of IBM Watson Health.

Now, IBM is working with Salesforce to help employers deliver wellness surveys to employees and customers through its Work.com platform, as well as perform contract tracing and schedule coronavirus test or vaccine appointments.

“Our partnership with IBM will give organizations a single platform designed to provide safe and continuous operations, deepen trust with customers and employees and do everything possible to support their health and wellbeing,” said Bill Patterson, executive vice president and general manager of customer relationship management applications at Salesforce.

With the new agreement between IBM and Salesforce, Workplace Command Center will give organizations a single hub to help make data-driven decisions as they look to minimize risk, take action when needed and communicate effectively, which can help safely bring employees back to offices, visitors back to hotels, concert goers back to music venues and sports fans back to stadiums.

Salesforce also recently introduced a version of Work.com for managing vaccine programs aimed at governments and healthcare organizations. The company is also working with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to help distribute about 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines across 190 countries before the end of next year.

(Image Courtesy: www.verdict.co.uk)