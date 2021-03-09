Hyper-Localization, High Personalization to Drive Customer Engagement in the Digital Age: Airtel Report

Airtel has released its first Business Insights report on Tuesday under the auspices of the Customer Advisory Board, which is represented by leading companies across industries. Aspects like hyper-localization and hyper-personalization would drive customer engagement in an increasingly digitally connected world, according to a report from Airtel. The report underscores the need to reshape the customer journey in an increasingly digitally connected world with multiple personal devices and channels.

Titled customer engagement Redefined, Anytime. Anywhere, the report calls out the need for reimagining customer journeys in an increasingly digitally connected world with multiple personal devices and channels. This requires businesses to create omni channel engagement platforms that can deliver highly personalised and hyper-localized, contextual experiences to customer.

“This requires companies to create omnichannel engagement platforms that can deliver highly personalized and hyper-localized, contextual experiences to customers,” said an Airtel release.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Business said customers are now looking for online-first and omni-channel experiences, requiring brands to accelerate their digital transformation journey and reimagine customer engagement.

“At Airtel, we’re already leveraging these insights to build solutions like Airtel IQ – a cloud communications platform that allows brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communications,” said Chitkara.

The report identifies five pillars for redefining customer engagement journeys: intelligent interactions, hyper-personalization, connecting through channels, choice of customer time, robust and secure connectivity.

In December, Airtel Business announced the launch of its Customer Advisory Board to intensively involve customers in the product development journey.

The board meets regularly to deliberate and advise on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap with the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market, Airtel said.

“The forum will also provide Airtel’s key corporate customers with an early insight into the advanced capabilities the company is building,” Airtel said.

(Image courtesy: www.i.gadgets360cdn.com)