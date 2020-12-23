HyLyt Highlights Unified Information Management Through Smart Folders

Searching Data with HyLyt just got easier as the app unveiled its technology update through which it can optimize its search options and converge similar information based on multiple conditions on real time basis.

The global unified information management and collaboration platform offers multiple filters on information to create customized views that help towards business information supervision and decision making in real time without time lag and enable users to operate through a single click.

Rajat Singhania, Founder of SocioRac, HyLyt said, “HyLyt recognized the need of users to pull information based on multiple conditions frequently for faster and better decision making. HyLyt has taken ahead this concept to give users multiple search options as input.

We have created 14 such options that the user can toggle with. The app will create a separate Smart (virtual) folder showcasing the information with the all the information of the user matching the defined criteria in real time as new data comes in or is created.

Not only will the app pull out the relevant data to this Smart folder, it will not delete the data from its original folders either.

“The criteria once specified will work across word, pdf, calendar entries, notepad, jpgs and every file available on the device, just wiping out the risk of losing information on the particular subject. I believe that time is money and efficient information management will help minimize the losses of time and money,” he added.

The app is enabled with hi-tech features like:

– multi factor security authentication

– interconnect information on multiple parameters

– single click share to multiple channels

– schedule push notifications

– prevent re-share and forward of information

– Pull back of data from outgoing employee

– transfer of knowledge from old to new employee

“HyLyt believes in creating magic around business and availability of information through technology. These 14 search criterions are like the flavours of how one can cook (look at) the data most efficiently and conduct business.

As professionals today are juggling with multiple responsibilities, we have just added the spice to aid them efficiently,” Mr Singhania said. HyLyt aims to generate 2.5 billion man-hours of additional productive time by 2025, by leveraging digital technology and help manage digital data overload that today’s business generates. HyLyt expects around 10000 active users in an years’ time.

