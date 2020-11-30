Hyderabad International Airport Equips with IoT Enabled Smart Trolleys

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has gone digital by envisioning an airport platform using the Internet of Things (IoT). Walking on the steps of the Government of India’s flagship Digital India Programme, it has modified its services and operations making Hyderabad a harbinger of Smart Airport City.

The GMR Hyderabad has deployed ‘IoT enabled smart baggage trolleys’, for the comfort of passengers. It will make it easier for the passengers to track and maintain the baggage trolleys in real-time across the airport.

The GHIAL has installed LoRa (Long Range) IoT platform for the project of Airport Baggage Trolley. The IoT technology adapted for a total of 3000 baggage trolleys will reduce the passenger waiting time substantially.

Trolley management and replenishment will be done on the basis of the requirement at various areas across the airport, thus increasing efficacy and making the whole process smoother enhancing the experience of the passenger.

Requirement for Smart Baggage Trolleys

Trolley management is an important aspect when it comes to passenger ease and comfort while travelling. Trolley handling at the airport is a dynamic process. Departures ramp and baggage belts are two important places of trolleys administering for passengers.

As per IATA (International Air Transport Association), which is a global organization supporting aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability, at least a number of 160 trolleys should be available for 1 million passengers at any airport.

This IoT-enabled Smart Trolley management will come as a solution to the various challenge faced by passengers and airport staff such as retrieval and replenishment by locating trolleys at the right time and at the right spot. Not only this, but it will also help in tracking the theft of trolleys.

Key Benefits

The Smart Trolley management system is also capable of planning baggage trolleys according to the predictive analyses of estimated departure and arrival passenger loads.

It prepares the operations team by giving prior information enabling proactive planning with real-time dashboards/information on the availability of the number of baggage trolleys in different airport areas.

It is also user friendly as the trolley data can be easily accessed on mobile, desktop and laptop.

It comes with an inbuilt alert mechanism which gives an alert message in case of any trolleys is carried out of a “no airport zone” area, for necessary action which will enable the recovery.

(Image Courtesy:www.bing.com)