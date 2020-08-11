HPE Simplivity Helps Kingsway Hospitals Offer 24X7 World-Class Medical Care

No matter where they are in the world, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are truly on call 24×7 and few other professionals are called upon to work on cases with life or death implications, every day. Things

can change in a matter of seconds when it comes to operating upon patients and the stakes are unimaginably high when a patient is wheeled into an operation theater or ER. While these professionals are no strangers to stress, there is a very real need for reliability and speed in their line of work, which extends to their IT infrastructure as well. Kingsway Hospitals was aware of all these factors as they set about building their first hospital in Nagpur, Central India.

