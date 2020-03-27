How to Navigate Through A Pandemic: Leading CIOs of India Offer Advice

The world is facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID 19 virus outbreak which has killed thousands of people in several countries across the globe. The world’s economies are in a downward spiral and recession looms large on the horizon. Businesses have been shut down and populations locked down.

Consequently, CIOs and CISOs are faced with unique challenges, which demand their attention on both their personal as well as professional fronts. It is a one-of-its-kind situation: one which has thrown numerous challenges.

Muqbil Ahmar, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO interacted with a few senior technology professionals of the country on the subject and tried to understand their views on the key challenges and how technology can be leveraged to alleviate the situation.

“The key challenge is to enable 100% of employees to work from the safety of their homes using all the applications and devices of their choice without sacrificing the security of corporate systems and data. Also ensuring that remote work can be as seamless as possible to provide the highest level of support to all business functions,” says Prasanna Lohar, Head Digital Innovation, DCB Bank

Looking at the situation optimistically, it can also be viewed as an opportunity with an equally large number of ideas to innovate and execute to keep the business going and maintain a minimum threshold of Customer Experience. So, while there is a lot of unpredictability and uneasiness, there are lots of bright spots as well.

According to Ashish Bajaj, CTO, DSP Mutual Fund, CXOs need to think of extreme conditions and navigate their organisation in this pandemic situation through business continuity.

“They understand that Digital Channels, Collaboration Tools, Security Controls, and Infrastructure uptime will be vital to run operations. Engaging customers and partners through digital channels & establishing a single source of truth for employees is the need of the hour to ensure global collaboration. Every country has the same agenda & we are seeing the World come closer now!” he says.

This is also the best time for a fresh assessment of business continuity plans or BCPs. New information can be incorporated as the Coronavirus outbreak unfolds. A critical and fresh look is important since global conditions have changed over the past few years in terms of scale of supply chains. Moreover, fundamentals of operating environment have also altered. Work from home is possibly the only option left for professionals to operate.

According to Chaitanya Wagh, Group CTO, JM Financial, Remote Computing, DR, BCP have given way to new term, “WFH” and that all enterprises’ IT readiness for working from home (WFH) is under test right now.

“IT teams are working under the dual pressure of taking care of the health of their loved ones and at the same time providing support to colleagues who are working from home. By doing our best on everyday basis and following measures announced by government, I am sure we will be out of the woods soon,” says Wagh.

No wonder, such factors warrant a critical review of your organization’s BCP programs in order to alleviate possible business disruption consequences for your business.

