How LingerTech is Helping Hotels with Digitalization & Touchless Support to Improve Efficiency

LingerTechnologies Pvt Ltd (brand LingerTech) was established in 2020 based in Gurgaon is a cloud-based hotel management start-up that aimed at one-shop-solution to optimize entire hotel processes using cloud-based Property Management Systems. The company focuses on contactless hotel experience along with digitalization and touch-less support thus helping increase hotel’s efficiency by reducing operational cost with centralized technology and one point of contact. The aim is to bring the Hotel Industry out of COVID chaos and make it fit and healthy for the 21st Century.

LingerTech is the vision of two tech-driven minds, Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Nigam, obsessed with finding cutting edge technology solutions to solve problems. Sandeep has worked with leading hospitality brands for 18 years including senior management roles with Yatra.com, Shiv Vilas Resorts, fastbooking.com.

Rahul has International Business experience of over 18 years in handling operation of hotels, in-bound tours, B2B and B2C in hospitability industry. He has worked with leading brands like Taj Mahal Hotel, Thomas Cook, Hotelbeds, Agoda etc.

According to a comprehensive new report, Indian Hospitality at Tech Tipping Point, produced by RMS Cloud, “Hotels using cloud-based property and revenue management technology will accelerate post-COVID. Technology will be key to the rebound, enabling hotels who use it properly to better manage demand generation in an online world and reconnect with their customers.”

Key Solutions from LingerTech :

LingerTech is providing features like Self-Check-In where the customers can check-In through their mobiles even before reaching the hotel.

The tech features in the PMS has built-in contactless check-in & check-out, contactless food menu where customers can access the food menu on mobile & order the food directly from the kitchen. LingerTech software is also introducing contactless lift operation enabling the guests to scan a bar code in the lift & operate it from their mobile.

As a one-shop-solution, LingerTech property management system includes efficient task management, prepares real-time inventory and manage rates, payment solutions for both the customers & vendors, CRM, offline payment for booking & detailed reports and auditing.

The package offers seamless services in managing all hotel departments like the front office, housekeeping, restaurant, accounts, health clubs, banquets, etc. It also empowers businesses to manage entire hotel departments on a single window. Going by the concept of ‘One software, one POC,’ integrated Channel Manager connects with over 400 OTAs, B2B partners, GDS, and more.

LingerTech provides real time inventory & rates with distribution channels thus increasing the opportunity of maximizing bookings without overbooking errors to grow hotel business.

The hotels can pre-fix their pricing and this system will do its job itself. No worries of losing revenue in case one misses updating the price. Moreover, hotel owners can boost their business by having comprehensive reports like Lead time, Nationality Breakdown, Room Type Reports, ADR, LOS etc which will help them in

LingerTech plans to expand to Thailand, Dubai & Singapore, in addition to expanding to Delhi-NCR & Mumbai in India. The company aims to achieve 15% market share in India by 2022.

They are working towards launching new features like WhatsApp booking, voice booking & launch of an AI based model.

(Image Courtesy: www.blog.apaleo.com)