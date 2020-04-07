How DSP Mutual Fund Used Technology to Beat Lockdown Blues

Many organizations today are facing serious challenges as far as business continuity is concerned, in view of the lockdown due to Covid 19. However, there are enterprises that have been able to buck the trend due to their early adoption of technology. DSP Mutual Fund is one of them.

According to Ashish Bajaj, CTO, DSP Mutual Fund, it is business as usual as they had started preparations on the 1st of March. The team had an internal target of completing hundred percent work from home by March 10th.

“We were ready much in advance due to the fact we were all working from home much before the Maharashtra lockdown was announced. We also had information from overseas which helped us a lot. They had forecasted the curfew much before it actually happened here,” points out Bajaj, while talking about how the company was able to beat the lockdown blues.

Bajaj spearheaded the entire exercise and on the 12th of March carried out a mock exercise. During the activity, a lot of on-the-fly training was imparted to check the resiliency and redundancy of the entire network. By the 16th of March, they had already doubled the bandwidth.

“We did this keeping in mind that getting it would be difficult when the entire industry would need it. We were expecting the demand to suddenly increase with respect to the supply. That step helped us to a very large extent. We procured VPNs for every employee. From a collaboration perspective, we had already procured Webex for everyone,” says Bajaj.

Moreover, DSP Mutual Fund had shifted from on-prem infrastructure to cloud in the month of November, including the critical systems.

“That help us to a very large extent. We were able to work seamlessly over the internet from anywhere. We also set up printers, phone lines, etc. Through all this, we were able to create an environment in the employees’ establishments which made them feel that they were not working from home but from office.

However, he does concede that adaptability was a challenge in the initial days. Nevertheless, things settle down within a week and everyone is now adapted to the new technology, helping operations sail through seamlessly.