Hotels Worldwide Check Into Cloud with Oracle

Global hotel brands embrace Oracle Cloud Hospitality solutions to modernize operations. Hoteliers across the world know they must deliver exceptional experiences to keep guests happy and loyal. To enable this, hospitality brands are choosing Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud services to personalize guest experiences, offer new and innovative services and empower staff to provide guests with high-touch customer service anytime, anywhere.

B Hotel Brasília, Banff Park Lodge, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Guy Harvey Resort, Iconic Hotels, Manquehue Hotels, Post Hotel Weggis, Albana Hotel & Suites, Hotel Graziella, Hotel Mesikämmen, M?venpick Resort, SantaPark Arctic World, SSA Spot Apartments, The Inn at Serenbe, and The University Plaza Waterfront are among the many hotels around the world that have adopted OPERA Cloud.

With it, they are able to streamline and secure operations, reduce IT costs and complexity, innovate faster, and untether front desk staff to better serve guests from anywhere on property.

Built on the Oracle Gen 2 Cloud for organizations committed to assuring high performance, security, reliability, and availability for their most important business applications, OPERA Cloud is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based platform for next-generation hotel property management. It delivers an intuitive user interface, comprehensive functionality for all areas of hotel management, secure data storage, automated patching and upgrades, and access to hundreds of key partner interfaces through its open APIs to meet the needs of hotels of all types and sizes.

“Guest expectations are morphing quickly and the cloud allows hoteliers to accelerate the pace of innovation to keep up with these changes,” said Laura Calin, vice president strategy and solutions management, Oracle Hospitality. “Our customers are realizing the benefits of the cloud and already are taking advantage of OPERA’s open architecture to create unique guest experiences and rethink all the ways they can deliver amazing guest services.”

OPERA Cloud Levels the Playing Field for Banff Park Lodge

For an independent property like Banff Park Lodge, nestled in the pristine mecca of the Canadian Rockies, hotel life is beautiful but busy. You name it, the lodge does it: Conferences, Weddings, Functions and Trade shows etc. In December 2019, the hotel went live on OPERA Cloud to offload critical IT tasks and concerns, and focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional service to its guests.

Steven Schultz, director of rooms, Banff Park Lodge said “For us, anything we can essentially offload—or load into the cloud is a big win. We can offload our exposure, our hardware. We don’t have to worry about maintaining large server banks. We can get all that off our plate.”

SSA Spot Apartments Focuses on Self-Service with OPERA Cloud

Finland’s SSA Spot Apartments offers simple online booking and 120 comfortably furnished rooms in seven locations in the Helsinki area. To make its self-service business model a success, Spot turned to OPERA Cloud in October 2019 to gain complete visibility across its entire operations.

OPERA’s key benefits

Centralized control of information and operations, elimination of on-site servers, and reduction of IT costs and complexity began yielding dividends immediately.

“Our management and data-reliant departments such as accounting are loving OPERA Cloud because it allows them to clearly see what’s going on and how the business is evolving,” said Jani Liljavirta, revenue manager, SSA Hotels. “With OPERA, we’re managing everything centrally, and our business model matches our infrastructure.”

OPERA Cloud Empowers Faster Service for Saint Augustine’s Guy Harvey Resort

Guy Harvey Group went live on OPERA Cloud in November 2019 to enhance security and tackle growing IT complexity. “We’re able to run quicker with OPERA Cloud,” said Larry Collier, director of operations, Guy Harvey Group.

“From check-ins to managing room blocks, our staff is able to move more efficiently. The intuitive user interface made our front-of-house staff eager to jump on board and moving to the cloud has helped us manage growing complexity as we move to keep pace with travellers’ expectations.”

