HDFC Bank Appoints Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its CIO

HDFC Bank. has appointed Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, as its new Group Head – Information Technology. Ramesh has been designated Chief Information Officer (CIO), and will be responsible for taking the Bank’s technological transformation journey to the next level.

Lakshminarayanan joins from rating agency Crisil, where he was serving as the chief technology and information officer, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

With an experience of over 25 years, Ramesh has held leadership positions with organizations such as Citibank, ABN AMRO Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Group. Ramesh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Mumbai University and an MBA from University of Pune. Outside of work, Ramesh is an avid follower of cricket and also listens to Indian film music.

He will be responsible for technology strategy, strengthening foundational technology, enhancing the digital capabilities and harnessing new age AI/ML technology solutions for the bank.

“We are delighted to have Ramesh join us,” said Bhavesh Zaveri, Country Head – Operations and Technology, HDFC Bank. “Ramesh brings an interesting blend of professional expertise as well as an entrepreneurial acumen, acquired while running a start-up. I am confident his impeccable credentials will benefit us immensely in our quest to harness technology to enhance customer experience, acquire efficiencies and move towards the next level of growth.”

“I am taking a fresh guard to start a new innings with India’s leading private sector bank which is indeed a very exciting moment for me,” said Ramesh. “At HDFC Bank, the endeavour to enhance products and services for customers is a continuous process. I hope to utilize my experience and understanding of technology, new digital platforms, data and analytics to ensure that the bank maintains its pole position in leveraging technology.”