HDFC Bank Appoints Anjani Rathor as Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

HDFC Bank has appointed Anjani Rathor as its new Group Head – Digital Banking. Anjani has been designated Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and will be responsible for taking the Bank’s digital transformation journey to the next level. His role will cut across verticals at the bank. He will be responsible for enabling the adoption of digital technologies across the enterprise and the performance of digital channels.

The position of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) is gaining traction as most businesses move from traditional engagement platforms to digital platforms. It makes sense too. When the services are rendered digitally, they are not only faster, but also very convenient and customised.

Anjani joins the Bank from Airtel, where he served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Consumer Business. He has now spent over 23 years in the industry across sectors such as banking, consulting, aviation, and telecom. Prior to Bharti Airtel, he has held leadership positions with organizations such as Boeing, Accenture, Citi, etc.

“We are delighted to have Anjani join us,” said Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank. “His impeccable credentials and proven leadership abilities leave us with no doubt that he will be an excellent addition to the Bank’s senior leadership team. I’m certain that under Anjani’s leadership we’ll be able to offer our customers an enhanced user experience.”

“I’m excited to be a part of India’s leading private sector bank,” said Anjani. “HDFC Bank has always been a frontrunner in the digital space and it’ll be my endeavor to push the envelope even further when it comes to digital solutions.”

Anjani holds a Bachelor of Technology in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM-Calcutta.