Grocery Retail Could See Major Disruption in Post-Corona World: Ranjit Satyanath, CIO, Croma

This is the age of disruption. However, nobody could have imagined that some of them could be fueled by a pandemic. The Covid 19 outbreak is affecting all sectors and retail is one of the hardest hit. Some of the most imminent disruptions are therefore likely to transpire in the retail industry, opine experts. In fact, companies are already bracing for lasting changes even as they cope with immediate disruption. Let us look some of the likely changes in the retail sector.

According to Ranjit Satyanath, CIO at Infiniti Retail Ltd. (Croma, a Tata Enterprise), retail stores where customers go, not for the experience but to fulfil basic needs such as staples, could undergo one such change.

“This sector has for long been online commerce’s Holy Grail. VCs love companies that have a huge number of transactions with predicted repeatability. This outbreak may have just breached the final frontier and tilted the balance in favor of digital play in the largest vertical within retail.”

Satyanath is right. Among the most frequent predictions that a number of experts are making is with respect to the technology trends in a post-Corona world. They are of the view that technology adoption could see an increasing curve because early adopters are witnessing greater business continuity than the ones who lagged. Retail tech entrepreneurs now have the opportunity to make grocery shopping less human dependent.

The technology leader talks of a number of innovations that could spring up such as forecasting algorithms that are able to predict the 200 SKUs so that every customer needs can be catered to.

“More “Shop and go” stores could spring up. Conversational shopping on Whatsapp with a BOT acting as your personal shopper, advising you about the availability of your brand of toilet paper, suggesting alternates, nudging you towards promotions and cash back possibilities will become a reality,” adds Satyanath prophetically.

He also posits that humans may only be required for the last mile fulfillment and billing and that assortments could become sharper with retailers’ tech telling them what the catchment is buying.

One of the other prominent impacts could be that store layouts could undergo a change if the number of customers physically coming to the store shrinks drastically. The example of the BFSI sector is staring at us. The first decade of 2000 saw Indian banks furiously churning out branches. Now with digital play they no longer need so many manned outposts. Retail could see something similar.