Govt. Announces AI Challenge To Boost Indian Startups Amid COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MeitY) aims to launch a raft of artificial intelligence (AI) challenges in a bid to empower domestic entrepreneurs amid the outbreak of Covid pandemic.

It said that the importance of digital transformation has accelerated in the last few months due to COVID, and has brought the importance of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence into the picture. AI has especially been used in addressing the crisis, restarting healthcare crisis, restarting supply chains, enabling online education and more.

The ministry will hold AI challenges for the following sectors:

AI solutions for Healthcare

AI Solutions for Education

AI Solutions for Agriculture

AI Solutions for Natural Language Processing

AI Solutions for Smart Mobility and Transportation

Applications will be invited on MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, and will also be promoted on MeitY Start-up Hub in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

A jury, comprising experts from industry, academia and the government, will select 16 best AI start-ups on October 6, 2020.

In each category, the best AI start-up will receive a cash prize of 20 lakh.

“This event is being planned in partnership with industry stakeholders. It will give a platform to the best AI start-ups to showcase their innovations to the world and also to venture capitalists (VCs),” the ministry said.

The last date of submission of the applications is September 24.

“The importance of digital transformation has accelerated manifold in the last few months, as Covid-19 has brought to the fore the importance of digital technologies, including AI in addressing the healthcare crisis, restarting supply chains, enabling online education and almost every aspect of the economy,” stated the ministry’s website, where registration for the upcoming AI challenges is in progress.

The ministry will also organise RAISE 2020 – Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 — a global summit on AI that will be held virtually between October 5 and 9.

(Image courtesy: www.businessworldit.com)