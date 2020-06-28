Google Introduces New Features For Small Business To go Digital

Due to the change in consumer behaviour as many opt for shopping online and prefer digital payments, Google has introduced a host of new features to help small businesses create their online presence.

The new features introduced on Google My Business app and Google Pay for Business will help small businesses to be discovered by customers across Google search and maps, and even start accepting digital payments. With the new tools, Google aims to help small businesses in India impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recover and rebuild by going digital.

First to make it easier for the small businesses to discover all the Google resources, it has launched Grow with Google Small Business hub in India. This hub will serve as a single destination for all small businesses to get access to all the products and tools they need to go digital, maintain business continuity and get access to helpful resources like quick help videos, support pages to learn digital skills. This will soon be made available in Hindi as well.

” The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns have accelerated the need for many more businesses, especially small businesses to adopt technology and get online to minimise the disruption and recover,” says Shalini Girish, Director-India, Google Customer Solutions.

The national rollout of ‘Nearby Stores’ Spot on Google Pay will help local businesses get discovered by customers in their vicinity. Additionally, merchant establishments can indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock. The ‘Merchant Loans’ on Google Pay for Business has over 3 million merchants that are using Google Pay for Business app to accept and make payments digitally.

Google Pay is also working with partner financial institutions to surface their loan offerings for merchants, which can be availed within Google Pay for Business app. It will be available soon. Promoted pins on Google Maps will help businesses stand out during these moments by displaying a prominent, square-shaped pin. Business owners can also highlight specific services such as pick-up and delivery, or other unique offerings to make shopping convenient.

