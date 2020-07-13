Google for India 2020 Event Key Highlights

Google has made several big announcements today with the aim to make the internet helpful for a billion Indians and empower India to become a leading digital economy.

Today Google has announced Google for India Digitization Fund of Rs. 75,000 crore (approximately USD 10 Billion) over the next 5-7 years. Sundar Pichai said Google will do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments.

Investments will focus on four areas important to India’s digitization:

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other

Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation

Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture

In partnership with Prasar Bharti, Google is launching an edutainment series for small and medium businesses on Doordarshan as how small businesses can use digital tools and technology to adapt to the current situation using real-life examples.

Due to Covid-19, about 320 M+ students in India have impacted with school closures. To address the growing need, Google launched a website, Teach from Home, in English, and eight Indian languages with resources like Google Classroom and more for teachers.

Google also announced a partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with the aim to enable 1 million teachers and 22,000 schools to deliver blended learning that combines free tools like G-Suite for education, Google Classroom, YouTube and more. Google is announcing a grant of USD $1 million through the global distance learning fund.

Watch the full event: