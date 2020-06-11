Google Cloud Partners Deloitte to Help Indian Enterprises Digitize & Adopt Cloud

Deloitte and Google Cloud are extending their global alliance to India, to deliver bespoke solutions that will help Indian enterprises modernize and accelerate their adoption of cloud technology.

This partnership will provide solutions to meet the digital aspirations of today’s enterprises in five key areas. These are:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) for infrastructure modernization: VDI provides secure connections, enables employees to run all of their usual files, apps, and tools in a protected environment while harnessing Google Cloud for scale and reliability. Deloitte India is working with Google Cloud India to help companies build virtual workplaces of the future so that they have high-quality access to mission critical applications.

Contact Center AI (CCAI) for enhanced customer service: CCAI enables companies to deliver exceptional customer service and increase operational efficiency. Using artificial intelligence, virtual agents can converse naturally with customers and expertly assist human agents on complex cases. Deloitte will build on the CCAI platform to deliver customized solutions for specific enterprise needs such as improved customer experience, personalization and collections support.

G Suite for remote working and collaboration: Given recent events, companies need to provide a safe and secure environment for employees to work from home and telecommute from anywhere with full access to corporate resources. G Suite is an integrated suite of secure, cloud-native collaboration and productivity apps powered by Google AI. Deloitte is helping Indian clients integrate G Suite into their organizations to advance workplace communication, collaboration and security.

Delivering tailored industry solutions: The Deloitte-Google Cloud alliance has developed over 40 industry solutions on Google Cloud platform for Financial Services, Retail/Consumer, Manufacturing, Life Science and Healthcare. Working together, the two organizations will help clients leverage the power of data and analytics to drive efficiencies across their planning, budgeting, forecasting and demand management processes.

Romal Shetty, President, Consulting, Deloitte India said, “Virtualization of business operations has become crucial in current times, as clients look to respond, recover and thrive in the post-COVID world order. Deloitte has been working with some of the largest enterprises in driving the future of work, workforce and workplace.

‘Virtual First’ is the primary pillar as clients reimagine their business operating models and continue to serve their customers with excellence. Cloud will be a key enabler for catalyzing business transformations in India.”

Karan Bajwa, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said, “Customers are looking to Google Cloud to help them solve their complex business and technology challenges. The Deloitte-Google alliance enables enterprises to embrace a new normal. From remote teamwork and collaboration, managing customer experience and operations performance through continued access to mission-critical applications and infrastructure in a secure manner, Deloitte and Google Cloud are working alongside clients to help them respond, recover and thrive in the new normal.”

