Gaurav Kataria Joins Sai Life Sciences as Chief Digital and Information Officer

Gaurav Kataria has joined Sai Life Sciences as Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO). He was working as Vice President Digital Strategy & Solutions (Aerospace & Defense) at Cyient.

Kataria will be responsible for driving the digital and IT strategy for Sai Life Sciences, a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The company works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally to accelerate the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules.

The company operates in the areas of Contract Research, Contract Manufacturing, Discovery Chemistry, Discovery Biology, Discovery Biology, Drug Development, Drug Manufacturing, Integrated Drug Discovery, Formulations Development and Chemical Development.

Prior to joining Sai Life Sciences, Kataria had been associated with Cyient in various capacities, including CIO. In his last role at Cyient, he was responsible for formulating the digital strategy and delivering solutions for its Aerospace and Defense customers globally. As the global CIO he was responsible for overseeing the IT strategy with a focus on adopting technology to drive business process change. He also chaired the IT Security Council (acting as the CISO).

Kataria has over 21 years of extensive experience across digital transformation, technology, consulting, marketing & strategy. He has also been a mentor to three startups during his career span.