Free Rapid Response Solutions to Help Cos Navigate COVID-19: Salesforce Care:

Salesforce has recently launched Salesforce Care solution for Healthcare Systems, designed specifically for healthcare providers experiencing an influx of requests due to COVID-19. Now the company is expanding Salesforce Care with additional free solutions to help companies in any industry stay connected to stakeholders, even when everyone is working remotely. The Salesforce Care solutions are available immediately, and can be set up very quickly.

The idea was to have a responsibility to give back to communities be it their employees, customers or stakeholders, using the technologies and resources owned by the company itself in any way during COVID-19 crisis.

Staying connected and responsive to customers, employees, partners, and our extended communities is always important, but absolutely vital right now when COVID-19 details are changing by the hour. Being informed with real-time information can help increase safety and wellness, as well as reduce uncertainty during these uncertain times.

The newly added Salesforce Care solutions include:

Employee and Customer

Salesforce Care for Employee and Customer Support: A pre-configured employee help center, customer service, and contact center application for responding to inquiries fast, and keeping customers and employees informed. Einstein Bots, communities, and portals are included, empowering employees and customers to self-serve, and digital engagement tools help agents handle the increasing volume of questions they are receiving across channels like chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Salesforce Maps provides a built-in data feed with hot spot monitoring where outbreaks have occurred so customers can overlay critical employee and customer data to make fast, accurate decisions. The myTrailhead learning platform empowers organizations to quickly deliver digital content and important COVID-19 related information to employees, customers and partners. And by unifying all of these internal and external COVID-19 responses, organizations can eliminate repetitive tasks and streamline work.

Salesforce Care for Social Community Engagement: Access to Marketing Cloud Social Studio enables companies to monitor COVID-19 conversations relevant to their company, and engage with their extended communities on social channels to ensure they stay informed and connected.

Philanthropy

Salesforce Care for Philanthropy: Salesforce partnered with United Way, to offer free access to Philanthropy Cloud through September 30 for companies in the U.S. to enable their employees to give back to their communities. It empowers employees to enroll in virtual and skills-based volunteering opportunities and donate to the causes of their choice. In addition, companies can organize and report on employee giving activity.

Small Businesses

Salesforce Care for Small Business: Salesforce Essentials is an out-of-the-box CRM for small businesses, will be available to support the companies small business customers’ sales and customer service efforts.

Tableau for Salesforce Care: Tableau will enable small businesses to make data-driven decisions with speed regarding their unique business challenges.

Broader Ecosystem

Salesforce also recently launched the AppExchange COVID-19 Resource Center, a dedicated resource to support employee, customer, and community needs during the COVID-19 crisis with applications built by partners and Salesforce Labs, as well as informative content.

Salesforce is also offering free 24×7 support, coaching, and guidance with Salesforce experts to help customers successfully deploy and use Salesforce Care solutions.

All Salesforce Care and accompanying support solutions will be available free to both customers and non-customers for at least 90 days unless otherwise stated. After the 90 day free period, companies will have the option to purchase these solutions or discontinue the services.

