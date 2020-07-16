Fortinet Unveils Cloud-to-Cloud SD-WAN Solution to Enhance Multi-Cloud Apps

Fortinet has recently announced Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud, a networking and security solution that solves common application performance, visibility, cost, and control challenges associated with multi-cloud deployments by enabling SD-WAN across multiple clouds and regions.

93% of enterprises by recent estimates have a multi-cloud strategy in place and work with multiple cloud providers to meet a number of business needs, including disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud is a new approach to establishing secure and high-performance connectivity between public cloud workloads running on multiple clouds without increasing cost and complexity. Available in all major cloud providers, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-cloud enables a consistent network architecture leveraging SD-WAN capabilities between clouds and empowers application developers and enterprise IT to build a high speed and seamless cloud-to-cloud network and security architecture. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud uniquely offers a secure and effective infrastructure for maximizing the benefits of enterprise multi-cloud deployments by:

Automating the deployment of a consistent overlay network across different cloud networks, reducing complexity and increasing agility to save teams time and resources.

Offers end-to-end visibility, control, and centralized management that unifies functionality across multiple cloud environments through cloud native integrations.

Securely transports application traffic between clouds without needing to backhaul through the data center, enabling better scaling of deployments and reducing latency.

Intelligently selects connections based on application characteristics employing dynamic path selection, improving performance and optimizing cost by selecting the best internet or leased line link.

Provides an application developer-friendly API to enable programmers the ability to consistently represent their network and security requirements.

Fortinet Performance Advantage On-Premises and in the Cloud

Fortinet delivers Secure SD-WAN as an integrated feature of its industry-leading FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, powered by the industry’s first SD-WAN ASIC to enable better application experience, higher performance, and better cost efficiency – with Security Compute Ratings up to 17 times better than competitor solutions. This is powered by Fortinet’s patented vSPU technology and maintains a performance advantage in the cloud, including over 20Gbps of IPsec performance – 10 times the industry average – for fast encrypted connections over internet and leased line links to reduce operational costs.

By leveraging the broad FortiGate-VM footprint across all major cloud platforms, as well as market leading FortiGate appliances on-premises, enterprise organizations can benefit from cloud-agnostic consistent multi-cloud networks without compromising on security and performance.

Further this also securely connects applications and workloads across multiple clouds, complements Fortinet’s existing Secure SD-WAN Cloud On-Ramp capabilities to securely connect users and offices to applications and cloud workloads.

SD-WAN for the Entire End-to-End Enterprise

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s ability to scale from home office to branch to cloud all tied to a single operating system via the Fortinet Security Fabric ensures networking and security policies seamlessly work across multiple environments and cloud platforms, enabled by the latest threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs.

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet said “For enterprises deploying applications and workloads across multiple clouds, the need to seamlessly manage connectivity and maintain security across the diverse infrastructure is higher than ever. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions provide connectivity and security across diverse cloud infrastructures while optimizing application user experience.

Fortinet enables enterprises to realize the true potential of SD-WAN by enabling it to be implemented anywhere. From home, campus to cloud, data center to cloud, and now cloud to cloud, Fortinet delivers the industry’s most scalable, cost effective and secure SD-WAN solution on the market.”

(Image Courtesy: www.acacia-ti.com)