Ford, Google Partner to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services

Ford Motor will tap into software, artificial intelligence and cloud computing offered by Alphabet Inc’s Google to develop new consumer services and modernize internal operations, the companies said on Monday.

As part of a six-year partnership, the automaker will incorporate the tech giant’s Android operating system into its Ford and Lincoln vehicles starting in 2023.

Key Take ways:

Ford will offer its customers built-in Google apps, including its map and voice technology. It will deploy Google artificial intelligence technology to improve the efficiency of vehicle development, supply chain and manufacturing operations, the companies said.

The companies will also form a group, Team Upshift, to explore uses of data to develop new retail, create new ownership offers and other services for Ford customers.

Ford customer data will not be handed over to Google or Google advertisers, Ford vice president for strategy, David McClelland, said during a conference call.

Ford will continue to use other cloud service providers and collaborate with other tech companies such as Amazon.com, he said.

The Google-Ford partnership reflects growing pressure on automakers to speed up software and data-enabled services that can generate revenue or cut costs.

(Image Courtesy: www.brightlineit.com)